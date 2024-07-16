BNP Paribas Financial Markets Sells 160,285 Shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets cut its holdings in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT – Free Report) by 76.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,808 shares of the company’s stock after selling 160,285 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in New York Times were worth $2,109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in New York Times in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of New York Times during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in New York Times by 84,033.3% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,521 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in New York Times by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Family Office LLC acquired a new position in New York Times during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO R Anthony Benten sold 5,171 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.98, for a total value of $253,275.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 38,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,889,452.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other New York Times news, CEO Levien Meredith A. Kopit sold 12,548 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total value of $598,790.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,072 shares in the company, valued at $5,729,835.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO R Anthony Benten sold 5,171 shares of New York Times stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.98, for a total value of $253,275.58. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 38,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,889,452.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of New York Times from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of New York Times from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.71.

New York Times Price Performance

NYSE NYT opened at $53.58 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.72 and a beta of 1.06. The New York Times Company has a 52-week low of $39.73 and a 52-week high of $54.36.

New York Times (NYSE:NYT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.11. New York Times had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 10.19%. The firm had revenue of $594.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $591.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The New York Times Company will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

New York Times Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 9th will be given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. New York Times’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.67%.

New York Times Company Profile

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, creates, collects, and distributes news and information worldwide. The company operates through two segments, The New York Times Group and The Athletic. It offers The New York Times (The Times) through company's mobile application, website, printed newspaper, and associated content, such as podcast.

Featured Articles

