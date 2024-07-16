NewLake Capital Partners, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NLCP) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

NewLake Capital Partners, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NLCP – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 52,900 shares, a growth of 19.1% from the June 15th total of 44,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 74,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

NewLake Capital Partners Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of OTCMKTS NLCP opened at $18.92 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.10. NewLake Capital Partners has a fifty-two week low of $12.25 and a fifty-two week high of $20.87.

NewLake Capital Partners Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This is an increase from NewLake Capital Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.09%.

About NewLake Capital Partners

NewLake Capital Partners, Inc is an internally-managed real estate investment trust that provides real estate capital to state-licensed cannabis operators through sale-leaseback transactions and third-party purchases and funding for build-to-suit projects. NewLake owns a portfolio of 31 properties comprised of 14 cultivation facilities and 17 dispensaries that are leased to single tenants on a triple-net basis.

