KRUK Spólka Akcyjna (OTCMKTS:KRKKF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

KRUK Spólka Akcyjna (OTCMKTS:KRKKF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a decrease of 16.7% from the June 15th total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ? days.
KRUK Spólka Akcyjna Stock Performance
OTCMKTS KRKKF opened at $72.96 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $72.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.96. KRUK Spólka Akcyjna has a 12 month low of $69.56 and a 12 month high of $72.96.
About KRUK Spólka Akcyjna
