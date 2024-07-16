KRUK Spólka Akcyjna (OTCMKTS:KRKKF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

KRUK Spólka Akcyjna (OTCMKTS:KRKKF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a decrease of 16.7% from the June 15th total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ? days.

KRUK Spólka Akcyjna Stock Performance

OTCMKTS KRKKF opened at $72.96 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $72.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.96. KRUK Spólka Akcyjna has a 12 month low of $69.56 and a 12 month high of $72.96.

Get KRUK Spólka Akcyjna alerts:

About KRUK Spólka Akcyjna

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

KRUK Spólka Akcyjna, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the management of debt in Poland, Romania, Italy, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Germany, Spain, and internationally. The company operates through Consumer Debts, Mortgage Debts, and Corporate Debts segments. It offers credit management services to banks, telecommunication operators, insurers, and others.

Receive News & Ratings for KRUK Spólka Akcyjna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KRUK Spólka Akcyjna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.