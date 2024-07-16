Kuraray Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KURRY) Short Interest Down 11.1% in June

Kuraray Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KURRY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a drop of 11.1% from the June 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:KURRY opened at $35.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.52 and a 200 day moving average of $32.86. The company has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 0.23. Kuraray has a 12-month low of $28.18 and a 12-month high of $37.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Kuraray (OTCMKTS:KURRY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter. Kuraray had a return on equity of 7.38% and a net margin of 7.09%.

Kuraray Co, Ltd. engages in the production and sale of resins, chemicals, fibers, activated carbon, and high-performance membranes and systems worldwide. The Vinyl Acetate segment manufactures and markets functional resins and films, including PVA, PVB and EVAL. The Isoprene segment engages in the manufacture and marketing of SEPTON thermoplastic elastomer, isoprene-related products, and GENESTAR.

