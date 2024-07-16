Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:MHCUF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:MHCUF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 16.7% from the June 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS MHCUF opened at $14.05 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.49. Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $13.13 and a twelve month high of $17.26.

Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.0492 per share. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th.

Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust is an internally managed, unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT has been formed to own and operate a portfolio of income-producing manufactured housing communities located in Kentucky, Indiana, Ohio, Tennessee, Arkansas, Missouri, and Illinois, including a fleet of manufactured homes for lease to residents of such housing communities.

