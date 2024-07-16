Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:MHCUF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Posted by on Jul 16th, 2024

Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:MHCUFGet Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 16.7% from the June 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS MHCUF opened at $14.05 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.49. Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $13.13 and a twelve month high of $17.26.

Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.0492 per share. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th.

Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust is an internally managed, unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT has been formed to own and operate a portfolio of income-producing manufactured housing communities located in Kentucky, Indiana, Ohio, Tennessee, Arkansas, Missouri, and Illinois, including a fleet of manufactured homes for lease to residents of such housing communities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flagship Communities Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.