Short Interest in Metro Inc. (OTCMKTS:MTRAF) Declines By 13.8%

Metro Inc. (OTCMKTS:MTRAF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 819,100 shares, a decline of 13.8% from the June 15th total of 950,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 163.8 days.
Metro Trading Up 1.6 %
Shares of OTCMKTS MTRAF opened at $58.17 on Tuesday. Metro has a one year low of $49.26 and a one year high of $58.17. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.27.
Metro Company Profile
