Short Interest in Metro Inc. (OTCMKTS:MTRAF) Declines By 13.8%

Metro Inc. (OTCMKTS:MTRAF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 819,100 shares, a decline of 13.8% from the June 15th total of 950,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 163.8 days.

Metro Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of OTCMKTS MTRAF opened at $58.17 on Tuesday. Metro has a one year low of $49.26 and a one year high of $58.17. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.27.

Metro Company Profile

Metro Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer, franchisor, distributor, and manufacturer in the food and pharmaceutical sectors in Canada. The company operates supermarkets, discount, neighborhood, and specialty stores that provide fresh and grocery products, baked goods, prepared food products, meats, dairy products, fruits and vegetables, frozen food products, bakery products, delicatessen items, and pastries.

