L E Lundbergföretagen AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LBGUF) Short Interest Update

L E Lundbergföretagen AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LBGUF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 90,200 shares, an increase of 18.2% from the June 15th total of 76,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ? days.

L E Lundbergföretagen AB (publ) Stock Performance

Shares of L E Lundbergföretagen AB (publ) stock opened at $50.76 on Tuesday. L E Lundbergföretagen AB has a twelve month low of $50.76 and a twelve month high of $50.76. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.13.

About L E Lundbergföretagen AB (publ)

L E Lundbergföretagen AB (publ) manufactures and sells paperboard, paper, and sawn wood products in Sweden and internationally. It operates through Lundberg's Real Estate Operations, Lundberg's Asset Management, Holmen, and Hufvudstaden segments. The company is involved in the forest and power operations; and equity management, including securities trading.

