L E Lundbergföretagen AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LBGUF) Short Interest Update

L E Lundbergföretagen AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LBGUF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 90,200 shares, an increase of 18.2% from the June 15th total of 76,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ? days.
L E Lundbergföretagen AB (publ) Stock Performance
Shares of L E Lundbergföretagen AB (publ) stock opened at $50.76 on Tuesday. L E Lundbergföretagen AB has a twelve month low of $50.76 and a twelve month high of $50.76. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.13.
About L E Lundbergföretagen AB (publ)
