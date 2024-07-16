Lundin Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Lundin Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:LUNMF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,123,200 shares, a decline of 15.8% from the June 15th total of 14,396,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 54,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 224.5 days.

Lundin Mining Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:LUNMF opened at $11.48 on Tuesday. Lundin Mining has a 1 year low of $5.91 and a 1 year high of $13.26. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.53, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.49.

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $937.00 million during the quarter. Lundin Mining had a return on equity of 3.66% and a net margin of 3.04%. Equities analysts forecast that Lundin Mining will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Lundin Mining Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a $0.0657 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%. Lundin Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 173.33%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LUNMF. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Lundin Mining from $9.50 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Lundin Mining from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lundin Mining has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.75.

About Lundin Mining

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Chile, Brazil, the United States, Portugal, Sweden, and Argentina. It primarily produces copper, zinc, gold, nickel, and molybdenum, as well as lead, silver, and other metals.

