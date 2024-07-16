Lassonde Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:LSDAF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Lassonde Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:LSDAF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a growth of 19.4% from the June 15th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 43.0 days.

Lassonde Industries Price Performance

Shares of LSDAF opened at $108.57 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $104.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.25. Lassonde Industries has a fifty-two week low of $70.84 and a fifty-two week high of $118.55.

About Lassonde Industries

Lassonde Industries Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of ready-to-drink beverages, fruit-based snacks, and frozen juice concentrates in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company also provides cranberry sauces; and specialty food products, such as pasta sauces, soups, and fondue broths and sauces.

