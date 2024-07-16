NEXON Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NEXOF) Short Interest Update

NEXON Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NEXOF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,295,000 shares, a growth of 21.1% from the June 15th total of 1,895,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 573.8 days.
NEXON Stock Performance
Shares of NEXON stock opened at $18.65 on Tuesday. NEXON has a 1-year low of $15.78 and a 1-year high of $21.58. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.42.
About NEXON
