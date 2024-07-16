NEXON Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NEXOF) Short Interest Update

NEXON Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NEXOF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,295,000 shares, a growth of 21.1% from the June 15th total of 1,895,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 573.8 days.

NEXON Stock Performance

Shares of NEXON stock opened at $18.65 on Tuesday. NEXON has a 1-year low of $15.78 and a 1-year high of $21.58. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.42.

Get NEXON alerts:

About NEXON

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

NEXON Co, Ltd. produces, develops, and services PC online and mobile games. It operates through five segments: Japan, Korea, China, North America, and Others. The company's PC online game titles include MapleStory, Dungeon & Fighter, and EA SPORTS FIFA ONLINE 4. The company was formerly known as NEXON Japan Co, Ltd.

Receive News & Ratings for NEXON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NEXON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.