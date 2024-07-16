HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) Shares Bought by Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Free Report) by 29.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 28,903 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 6,499 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $1,618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Breakout Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in HDFC Bank during the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,894,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 929,921 shares of the bank’s stock worth $62,407,000 after purchasing an additional 21,265 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 39,606 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,658,000 after purchasing an additional 5,953 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,661,176 shares of the bank’s stock worth $111,481,000 after purchasing an additional 13,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank during the 4th quarter worth $1,818,000. 17.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th.

HDFC Bank Price Performance

HDFC Bank stock opened at $60.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $112.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.24. HDFC Bank Limited has a 12-month low of $52.16 and a 12-month high of $71.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.13. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 15.71% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The firm had revenue of $9.72 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that HDFC Bank Limited will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HDFC Bank Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 9th were given a $0.7008 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 8th. This is a boost from HDFC Bank’s previous annual dividend of $0.59. This represents a yield of 1%. HDFC Bank’s payout ratio is 18.40%.

HDFC Bank Profile

HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in three segments: Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking, and Treasury Services. It accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, and overdrafts against fixed deposits.

Further Reading

