Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Buys Shares of 134,918 Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 134,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,610,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of NU by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 24,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,261 shares during the period. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC raised its stake in NU by 3.2% in the first quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 41,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 1,303 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in NU by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 1,330 shares in the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC raised its stake in NU by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 11,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 1,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in NU by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 12,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 1,579 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on NU from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Susquehanna raised their price target on NU from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Barclays initiated coverage on NU in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price target on NU from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on NU from $10.80 to $15.20 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NU has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.23.

NU Stock Performance

NYSE NU opened at $13.34 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a 52-week low of $6.61 and a 52-week high of $13.59. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.05. The firm has a market cap of $63.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.14.

NU (NYSE:NU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09. NU had a return on equity of 22.94% and a net margin of 13.86%. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

NU Profile

Nu Holdings Ltd. provides digital banking platform and digital financial services in Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, and internationally. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.

