Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Cuts Holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. reduced its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,238 shares of the company’s stock after selling 255 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $1,572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 26,676.1% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 674,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,562,000 after purchasing an additional 671,704 shares during the period. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc purchased a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $19,044,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,122,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,328,000 after purchasing an additional 63,240 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 3,841.3% in the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 63,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,262,000 after purchasing an additional 61,460 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 390.7% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 55,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,059,000 after purchasing an additional 43,803 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF stock opened at $319.44 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $305.92 and a 200-day moving average of $293.52. The company has a market capitalization of $14.63 billion, a PE ratio of 24.59 and a beta of 1.03. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 1-year low of $233.54 and a 1-year high of $321.12.

About iShares Russell 3000 ETF

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

