Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) Shares Bought by Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its stake in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Free Report) by 16.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,292 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,966 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Hexcel were worth $1,551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of HXL. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Hexcel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,597,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Hexcel by 143.6% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,466,380 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $108,146,000 after buying an additional 864,405 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Hexcel by 93.0% in the fourth quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,503,055 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $110,850,000 after buying an additional 724,280 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Hexcel by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,236,068 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $91,161,000 after buying an additional 182,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Hexcel by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 730,078 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $53,843,000 after buying an additional 111,198 shares in the last quarter. 95.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hexcel Stock Performance

Shares of Hexcel stock opened at $67.79 on Tuesday. Hexcel Co. has a 52 week low of $58.81 and a 52 week high of $77.53. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.20. The firm has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a PE ratio of 57.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Hexcel Dividend Announcement

Hexcel ( NYSE:HXL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The aerospace company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.44. Hexcel had a return on equity of 8.97% and a net margin of 5.52%. The business had revenue of $472.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $468.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Hexcel Co. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 2nd. Hexcel’s payout ratio is 51.28%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on HXL shares. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Hexcel from $96.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Hexcel from $86.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Hexcel from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $76.00 price target on shares of Hexcel in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target (down from $75.00) on shares of Hexcel in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.86.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Catherine A. Suever bought 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $68.33 per share, with a total value of $27,332.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 15,748 shares in the company, valued at $1,076,060.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Catherine A. Suever bought 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $68.33 per share, with a total value of $27,332.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 15,748 shares in the company, valued at $1,076,060.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey C. Campbell purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $64.13 per share, for a total transaction of $641,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 17,803 shares in the company, valued at $1,141,706.39. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 43,400 shares of company stock valued at $2,820,322. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Hexcel Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hexcel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets carbon fibers, structural reinforcements, honeycomb structures, resins, and composite materials and parts for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products.

