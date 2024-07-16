Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Lowers Position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lowered its holdings in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,620 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 202 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $1,534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Vulcan Materials alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $322.00 to $297.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Vulcan Materials from $298.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Vulcan Materials from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $270.00 price target (up from $245.00) on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price target on Vulcan Materials from $305.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $277.08.

Insider Activity

In other Vulcan Materials news, President Thompson S. Baker II sold 8,600 shares of Vulcan Materials stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.95, for a total transaction of $2,347,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 1,300 shares in the company, valued at $354,835. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Vulcan Materials news, President Thompson S. Baker II sold 8,600 shares of Vulcan Materials stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.95, for a total transaction of $2,347,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 1,300 shares in the company, valued at $354,835. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP David P. Clement sold 1,000 shares of Vulcan Materials stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.50, for a total value of $249,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $414,170. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,210 shares of company stock worth $4,653,520 in the last quarter. 0.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Vulcan Materials Trading Up 0.5 %

VMC opened at $253.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $33.57 billion, a PE ratio of 37.06, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business has a 50 day moving average of $253.81 and a 200-day moving average of $251.73. Vulcan Materials has a 52 week low of $190.51 and a 52 week high of $276.58.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 11.92% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Vulcan Materials will post 8.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vulcan Materials Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is presently 26.86%.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The company provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vulcan Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vulcan Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.