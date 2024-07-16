International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) Position Raised by Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,247 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $1,483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 3,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 310 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 183.2% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 371 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the first quarter valued at $44,000. 96.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE IFF opened at $96.20 on Tuesday. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a one year low of $62.11 and a one year high of $99.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.56 billion, a PE ratio of -9.85, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $96.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.85.

International Flavors & Fragrances ( NYSE:IFF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.78 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a positive return on equity of 5.78% and a negative net margin of 22.01%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 21st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is -16.38%.

IFF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised International Flavors & Fragrances from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. UBS Group lifted their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Barclays lifted their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $108.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.22.

In other news, insider Angela Strzelecki sold 2,588 shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.66, for a total transaction of $247,568.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $816,840.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent, and Pharma Solutions.

