United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Shares Purchased by Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 33.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,040 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $1,471,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of URI. Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 1,343 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $770,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Range Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in United Rentals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $258,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in United Rentals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $293,000. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc acquired a new position in United Rentals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $22,529,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in United Rentals by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 19,258 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,043,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on United Rentals in a report on Friday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $750.00 price target for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on United Rentals in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $745.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on United Rentals in a report on Friday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $780.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on United Rentals from $718.00 to $790.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, United Rentals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $637.67.

United Rentals Stock Up 4.1 %

Shares of URI opened at $707.35 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.89. United Rentals, Inc. has a one year low of $387.01 and a one year high of $732.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.16, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $656.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $652.16.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $9.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.35 by $0.80. United Rentals had a return on equity of 36.44% and a net margin of 17.31%. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $7.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 43.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were issued a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 7th. United Rentals’s payout ratio is currently 17.66%.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Rentals

In other United Rentals news, CEO Matthew John Flannery sold 8,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $699.63, for a total value of $5,862,199.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 103,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,341,742. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other United Rentals news, CEO Matthew John Flannery sold 8,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $699.63, for a total value of $5,862,199.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 103,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,341,742. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Michael D. Durand sold 559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $674.56, for a total value of $377,079.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 8,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,431,557.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

