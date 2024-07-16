Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Price Target Raised to $210.00 at Citigroup

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Citigroup from $176.00 to $210.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on AMD. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Advanced Micro Devices from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $176.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $190.00 to $170.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $235.00 to $215.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $200.00 to $193.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $192.47.

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Down 1.0 %

AMD stock opened at $179.83 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $163.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $167.75. Advanced Micro Devices has a one year low of $93.11 and a one year high of $227.30. The stock has a market cap of $290.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 264.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.69.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 5.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.94, for a total transaction of $2,574,828.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,546,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,757,319.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 102.9% in the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 140 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 926.7% in the 1st quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 154 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. 71.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Advanced Micro Devices

(Get Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Featured Articles

