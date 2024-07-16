Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Sells 701 Shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,917 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 701 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in American International Group were worth $1,401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in American International Group by 303.3% during the 1st quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 367 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in American International Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in American International Group by 123.8% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 452 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in American International Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in American International Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AIG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America reduced their price objective on American International Group from $84.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $87.00 price objective on shares of American International Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $87.00 price objective on shares of American International Group in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on American International Group from $80.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on American International Group from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.50.

American International Group Price Performance

AIG opened at $77.62 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $76.64 and a 200 day moving average of $73.98. American International Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.02 and a 52-week high of $80.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $51.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.59, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.08.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.11. American International Group had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 9.98%. The company had revenue of $12.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.63 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that American International Group, Inc. will post 7.01 EPS for the current year.

American International Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. This is a boost from American International Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.88%.

American International Group declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, May 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the insurance provider to repurchase up to 19.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other American International Group news, major shareholder International Group American sold 30,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.20, for a total value of $876,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 294,203,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,590,746,171.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

American International Group Company Profile

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

Featured Articles

