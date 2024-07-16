Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Reduces Holdings in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. trimmed its stake in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Free Report) by 12.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,270 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,409 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Allegion were worth $1,383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Allegion by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,306,600 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $445,432,000 after acquiring an additional 90,951 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Allegion by 33.0% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,895,352 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $240,122,000 after acquiring an additional 470,104 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Allegion by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,310,495 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $165,516,000 after acquiring an additional 23,155 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in shares of Allegion in the 4th quarter worth about $120,959,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Allegion in the 4th quarter worth about $110,740,000. 92.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ALLE stock opened at $122.72 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $119.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $124.98. Allegion plc has a 52 week low of $95.94 and a 52 week high of $136.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.73 billion, a PE ratio of 20.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Allegion ( NYSE:ALLE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $893.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $888.27 million. Allegion had a net margin of 14.93% and a return on equity of 48.58%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Allegion plc will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current year.

ALLE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Allegion from $113.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Allegion from $116.00 to $112.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Allegion from $141.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Allegion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Allegion has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.67.

In related news, SVP Tracy L. Kemp sold 2,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.98, for a total value of $267,624.12. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,354,343.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door controls and systems and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors, accessories, and other.

