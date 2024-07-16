Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Purchases 1,950 Shares of iShares CMBS ETF (NYSEARCA:CMBS)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its position in iShares CMBS ETF (NYSEARCA:CMBS – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,315 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. owned about 0.34% of iShares CMBS ETF worth $1,428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CMBS. Advisory Alpha LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares CMBS ETF by 80.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 44,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,090,000 after acquiring an additional 19,809 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group bought a new stake in shares of iShares CMBS ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $230,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares CMBS ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $331,000. Krilogy Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares CMBS ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 159,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,496,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486 shares during the period. Finally, Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares CMBS ETF by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 12,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after acquiring an additional 1,516 shares during the period.

Get iShares CMBS ETF alerts:

iShares CMBS ETF Price Performance

iShares CMBS ETF stock opened at $47.24 on Tuesday. iShares CMBS ETF has a 52 week low of $44.19 and a 52 week high of $47.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.72 and a 200-day moving average of $46.65.

iShares CMBS ETF Company Profile

The iShares CMBS ETF (CMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. CMBS (ERISA Only) index. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBSs) with an expected life of at least one year. CMBS was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares CMBS ETF (NYSEARCA:CMBS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares CMBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares CMBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.