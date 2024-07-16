Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Increases Stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,674 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $1,461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DIA. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Cetera Trust Company N.A purchased a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. 37.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Price Performance

DIA opened at $402.36 on Tuesday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 12-month low of $323.21 and a 12-month high of $403.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $392.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $387.31.

About SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

