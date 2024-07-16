Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Reduces Holdings in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. decreased its position in shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,786 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 613 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Five Below were worth $1,412,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Five Below during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Five Below during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Five Below during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Five Below during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Five Below during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000.

Shares of Five Below stock opened at $100.00 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $122.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $161.02. Five Below, Inc. has a 1 year low of $98.52 and a 1 year high of $216.18. The company has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.19.

Five Below ( NASDAQ:FIVE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.02). Five Below had a return on equity of 19.82% and a net margin of 8.10%. The business had revenue of $811.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $834.29 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Five Below, Inc. will post 5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Five Below from $176.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on Five Below from $190.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Five Below from $201.00 to $177.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Five Below from $215.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Five Below from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.50.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

