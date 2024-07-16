Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 576 Shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Free Report) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,841 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 576 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $924,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bar Harbor Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 4th quarter worth $4,931,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 4th quarter worth $1,220,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,122,355 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $75,535,000 after buying an additional 197,431 shares in the last quarter. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 4th quarter worth $4,380,000. Finally, Generation Investment Management LLP raised its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 43.4% during the 4th quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 6,598,211 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $234,830,000 after buying an additional 1,998,012 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

Get DENTSPLY SIRONA alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

XRAY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $32.00 target price (down previously from $35.00) on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com cut DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.33.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ XRAY opened at $25.56 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.93. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.94 and a 12 month high of $41.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a PE ratio of -58.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.42. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a positive return on equity of 11.54% and a negative net margin of 2.41%. The company had revenue of $953.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $969.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s payout ratio is -145.45%.

Insider Activity at DENTSPLY SIRONA

In other DENTSPLY SIRONA news, Director Gregory T. Lucier bought 3,577 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.95 per share, for a total transaction of $99,977.15. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 58,374 shares in the company, valued at $1,631,553.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About DENTSPLY SIRONA

(Free Report)

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies worldwide. It operates in four segments: Connected Technology Solutions, Essential Dental Solutions, Orthodontic and Implant Solutions, and Wellspect Healthcare. The company offers dental equipment comprising imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, treatment centers, other instruments, amalgamators, mixing machines, and porcelain furnaces; and dental CAD/CAM technologies to support dental restorations, such as intraoral scanners, 3-D printers, mills, other software and services, and a full-chairside economical restoration of esthetic ceramic dentistry, as well as DS Core, its cloud-based platform.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XRAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.