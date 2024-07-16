Orient Overseas (International) Limited (OTCMKTS:OROVY) Short Interest Update

Orient Overseas (International) Limited (OTCMKTS:OROVY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 16.7% from the June 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Orient Overseas (International) Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:OROVY opened at $72.50 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $83.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.16. Orient Overseas has a 52-week low of $58.65 and a 52-week high of $92.17.

Orient Overseas (International) Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th were paid a dividend of $0.8337 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 29th.

Orient Overseas (International) Company Profile

Orient Overseas (International) Limited, an investment holding company, provides container transport and logistics services in Asia, Europe, Australia, and North America. The company offers supply chain management services; and containerised shipping services in various trade lanes comprising Trans-Pacific, Trans-Atlantic, Asia/Europe, Asia/Australia, and Intra-Asia trades.

