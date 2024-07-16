Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) Shares Bought by Texas Permanent School Fund Corp

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Free Report) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp owned 0.08% of Piper Sandler Companies worth $2,641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PIPR. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $21,023,000. Mairs & Power Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 210.8% during the fourth quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 123,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,526,000 after purchasing an additional 83,495 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 37.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 220,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,583,000 after purchasing an additional 59,915 shares in the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 94.6% during the fourth quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 32,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,696,000 after purchasing an additional 15,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,950,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $341,051,000 after purchasing an additional 15,075 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, President Debbra L. Schoneman sold 1,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.27, for a total transaction of $217,961.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 43,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,188,311.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, President Debbra L. Schoneman sold 1,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.27, for a total transaction of $217,961.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 43,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,188,311.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel John W. Geelan sold 1,570 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.14, for a total value of $331,489.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 16,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,558,553.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,570 shares of company stock valued at $1,393,941. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Piper Sandler Companies in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th.

Piper Sandler Companies Stock Performance

NYSE:PIPR opened at $248.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.19 and a beta of 1.41. Piper Sandler Companies has a one year low of $130.89 and a one year high of $251.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $223.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $210.41.

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.90. The firm had revenue of $335.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.97 million. Piper Sandler Companies had a return on equity of 13.65% and a net margin of 7.33%. Piper Sandler Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.35 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Piper Sandler Companies will post 11.82 EPS for the current year.

Piper Sandler Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.82%.

Piper Sandler Companies Company Profile

Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and institutional securities firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. It offers investment banking services and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products; advisory services, such as mergers and acquisitions, equity and debt private placements, and debt and restructuring advisory; raises capital through equity and debt financings; underwrites municipal issuances; and municipal financial advisory and loan placement services, as well as various over-the-counter derivative products.

