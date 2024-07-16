Crane NXT, Co. (NYSE:CXT) Stock Position Raised by Texas Permanent School Fund Corp

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its stake in shares of Crane NXT, Co. (NYSE:CXT – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,252 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Crane NXT were worth $2,615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CXT. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Crane NXT during the 3rd quarter worth $785,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of Crane NXT during the 3rd quarter worth $902,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Crane NXT during the 3rd quarter worth $306,517,000. Radnor Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Crane NXT by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 16,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $954,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vest Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crane NXT during the 4th quarter worth $255,000. 77.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Crane NXT alerts:

Crane NXT Stock Performance

Shares of Crane NXT stock opened at $59.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 18.61 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Crane NXT, Co. has a 12 month low of $48.42 and a 12 month high of $64.80.

Crane NXT Dividend Announcement

Crane NXT ( NYSE:CXT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.01). Crane NXT had a return on equity of 25.50% and a net margin of 13.26%. The firm had revenue of $313.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. Crane NXT’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Crane NXT, Co. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Crane NXT’s dividend payout ratio is 20.19%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CXT shares. Northland Securities began coverage on Crane NXT in a research note on Monday, April 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $91.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson raised their target price on Crane NXT from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CXT

Crane NXT Company Profile

(Free Report)

Crane NXT, Co operates as an industrial technology company that provides technology solutions to secure, detect, and authenticate customers' important assets. The company operates through Crane Payment Innovations and Crane Currency segments. The Crane Payment Innovations segment offers electronic equipment and associated software, as well as advanced automation solutions, processing systems, field service solutions, remote diagnostics, and productivity software solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crane NXT, Co. (NYSE:CXT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Crane NXT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crane NXT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.