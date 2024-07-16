Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Has $2.74 Million Stock Holdings in United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its stake in shares of United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 104,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,349 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp owned 0.09% of United Community Banks worth $2,741,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in United Community Banks by 1.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,278,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $337,412,000 after purchasing an additional 245,944 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in United Community Banks by 85.2% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 157,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,616,000 after purchasing an additional 72,582 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in United Community Banks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $346,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in United Community Banks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in United Community Banks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,723,000. 82.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ UCBI opened at $28.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.19 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. United Community Banks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.63 and a 1-year high of $30.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.55 and its 200-day moving average is $26.27.

United Community Banks ( NASDAQ:UCBI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $225.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.00 million. United Community Banks had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 13.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that United Community Banks, Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. United Community Banks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.74%.

UCBI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on United Community Banks from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on United Community Banks from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, United Community Banks has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.20.

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the financial holding company for United Community Bank that provides financial products and services to commercial, retail, government, education, energy, health care, and real estate sectors. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts.

