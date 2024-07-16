Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Buys 432 Shares of Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its stake in shares of Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,229 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Carter’s were worth $2,729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRI. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Carter’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Carter’s by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 630 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Carter’s by 457.2% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 808 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 663 shares during the period. Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Carter’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carter’s during the first quarter valued at approximately $208,000.

Get Carter's alerts:

Carter’s Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE CRI opened at $61.13 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.64, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $65.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.32. Carter’s, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.94 and a 52-week high of $88.03.

Carter’s Dividend Announcement

Carter’s ( NYSE:CRI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The textile maker reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $661.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $633.05 million. Carter’s had a return on equity of 28.55% and a net margin of 8.06%. Sell-side analysts expect that Carter’s, Inc. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 24th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.23%. Carter’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.47%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Carter’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Carter’s from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Carter’s from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.80.

Read Our Latest Analysis on CRI

Carter’s Profile

(Free Report)

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, Little Planet, and other brands in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Carter's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carter's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.