Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Buys 1,264 Shares of Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its stake in shares of Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,621 shares of the travel company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,264 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp owned about 0.07% of Tripadvisor worth $2,630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TRIP. Norges Bank bought a new position in Tripadvisor during the 4th quarter valued at $27,807,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Tripadvisor by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,084,674 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $200,364,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263,706 shares in the last quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Tripadvisor during the 4th quarter worth $9,859,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in shares of Tripadvisor by 1,758.8% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 369,900 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $7,964,000 after purchasing an additional 350,000 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Tripadvisor by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,438,349 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $74,027,000 after purchasing an additional 304,975 shares during the period. 98.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TRIP stock opened at $18.01 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 120.07, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.42. Tripadvisor, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.15 and a twelve month high of $28.76. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.50.

Tripadvisor ( NASDAQ:TRIP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The travel company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $395.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.93 million. Tripadvisor had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 1.32%. On average, equities analysts predict that Tripadvisor, Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TRIP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Tripadvisor from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Tripadvisor from $27.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Barclays lowered their target price on Tripadvisor from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Tripadvisor from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Tripadvisor from $25.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tripadvisor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.76.

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company, primarily engages in the provision of travel guidance products and services worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Brand Tripadvisor, Viator, and TheFork. The Brand Tripadvisor segment offers travel guidance platforms for travelers to discover, generate, and share authentic user-generated content in the form of ratings and reviews for destinations, points-of-interest, experiences, accommodations, restaurants, and cruises.

