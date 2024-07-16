Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) Shares Purchased by Texas Permanent School Fund Corp

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its stake in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Free Report) by 10.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 137,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,735 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $2,700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new position in shares of Kimco Realty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kimco Realty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kimco Realty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kimco Realty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Kimco Realty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. 89.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KIM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price (down from $24.00) on shares of Kimco Realty in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price (down from $26.00) on shares of Kimco Realty in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.52.

Kimco Realty Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:KIM opened at $20.96 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $14.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.49, a PEG ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Kimco Realty Corp has a fifty-two week low of $16.34 and a fifty-two week high of $22.83.

Kimco Realty Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 6th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 6th. Kimco Realty’s payout ratio is 181.14%.

Kimco Realty Profile

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

Featured Stories

