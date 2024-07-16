Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) Shares Purchased by Texas Permanent School Fund Corp

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its stake in shares of Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 28,560 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Amedisys were worth $2,632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in Amedisys by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 40,871 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,885,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in Amedisys by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 14,204 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Amedisys by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,400 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $866,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC raised its holdings in Amedisys by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 29,861 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,752,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Amedisys by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,844 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.36% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMED opened at $97.98 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -153.09, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $94.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.60. Amedisys, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $89.55 and a fifty-two week high of $98.46.

Amedisys ( NASDAQ:AMED Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The health services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $571.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $565.38 million. Amedisys had a negative net margin of 0.91% and a positive return on equity of 12.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Amedisys, Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on AMED. William Blair downgraded shares of Amedisys from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Amedisys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 4th. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Amedisys in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Amedisys from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $101.00 price target on shares of Amedisys in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.67.

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; nursing services, rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

