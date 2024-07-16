Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Has $2.72 Million Stake in Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its position in shares of Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,480 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 932 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp owned approximately 0.08% of Enovis worth $2,715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ENOV. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Enovis by 907.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 559,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,339,000 after purchasing an additional 503,913 shares during the last quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC raised its position in Enovis by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 1,588,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,983,000 after purchasing an additional 334,154 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in Enovis by 1,060.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 333,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,683,000 after purchasing an additional 304,779 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in Enovis by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,879,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,920,000 after purchasing an additional 210,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE bought a new position in Enovis during the 4th quarter worth $7,013,000. 98.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ENOV shares. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Enovis from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of Enovis in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Enovis in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Enovis presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.44.

Enovis Stock Performance

Shares of ENOV opened at $44.74 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $47.45 and a 200-day moving average of $54.91. The company has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of -29.83 and a beta of 1.92. Enovis Co. has a one year low of $43.04 and a one year high of $66.14.

Enovis (NYSE:ENOV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.50. The company had revenue of $516.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $505.62 million. Enovis had a positive return on equity of 3.98% and a negative net margin of 4.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Enovis Co. will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enovis Company Profile

Enovis Corporation operates as a medical technology company focus on developing clinically differentiated solutions worldwide. It also manufactures and distributes medical devices which are used for reconstructive surgery, rehabilitation, pain management, and physical therapy. The company operates through Prevention and Recovery, and Reconstructive segments.

