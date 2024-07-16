Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Has $2.67 Million Holdings in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its stake in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 56,487 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 245 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $2,667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Regatta Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC now owns 13,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 36.0% during the first quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 8.2% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 10.7% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on MGM. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Barclays increased their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price target for the company from $46.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, MGM Resorts International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.53.

MGM Resorts International Price Performance

NYSE:MGM opened at $46.15 on Tuesday. MGM Resorts International has a 52 week low of $34.12 and a 52 week high of $51.35. The firm has a market cap of $14.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 2.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.51.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 5.35% and a return on equity of 23.62%. MGM Resorts International’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MGM Resorts International will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other MGM Resorts International news, Director Alexis Herman sold 4,344 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total transaction of $180,276.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Keith A. Meister sold 139,300 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.44, for a total transaction of $5,633,292.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,859,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,957,290.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Alexis Herman sold 4,344 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total transaction of $180,276.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 147,988 shares of company stock worth $5,991,759 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

(Free Report)

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

See Also

