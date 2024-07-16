Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Has $2.73 Million Stock Holdings in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp trimmed its position in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB – Free Report) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,763 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 454 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp owned approximately 0.07% of Blackbaud worth $2,726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Geneva Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Blackbaud by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 1,195,891 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $88,663,000 after acquiring an additional 135,103 shares during the period. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in shares of Blackbaud in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $398,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Blackbaud by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 11,507 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $853,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019 shares during the period. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Blackbaud by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 9,210 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $683,000 after acquiring an additional 1,691 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Blackbaud by 99.4% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,276 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 3,128 shares during the period. 94.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Blackbaud

In other news, SVP Jon W. Olson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.63, for a total transaction of $235,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,644,169.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP David J. Benjamin sold 1,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total value of $137,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,474,772.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Jon W. Olson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.63, for a total transaction of $235,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,644,169.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,468 shares of company stock valued at $1,672,337 in the last ninety days. 1.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Blackbaud Stock Performance

Shares of BLKB stock opened at $77.39 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 188.76 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $77.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.85. Blackbaud, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.32 and a 52 week high of $88.56.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $279.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.22 million. Blackbaud had a net margin of 1.94% and a return on equity of 16.66%. On average, analysts expect that Blackbaud, Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Blackbaud from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th.

Blackbaud Company Profile

(Free Report)

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to nonprofits, foundations, education institutions, and healthcare organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers fundraising and engagement solutions, such as Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT, Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud eTapestry, Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, JustGiving, Blackbaud Fundraiser Performance Management, Blackbaud Guided Fundraising, and Blackbaud Altru; and financial management solutions comprising Blackbaud Financial Edge NXT, Blackbaud Tuition Management, and Blackbaud Financial Aid and Billing Management.

Featured Articles

