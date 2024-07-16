Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Sells 172 Shares of Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH – Free Report) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 21,328 shares of the company’s stock after selling 172 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Choice Hotels International were worth $2,695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CHH. Markel Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 37.4% in the first quarter. Markel Group Inc. now owns 84,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,677,000 after purchasing an additional 23,000 shares during the period. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in shares of Choice Hotels International in the first quarter valued at approximately $574,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Choice Hotels International in the first quarter valued at approximately $524,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 8.4% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 41,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,205,000 after purchasing an additional 3,201 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 62.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 21,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,778,000 after purchasing an additional 8,485 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.57% of the company’s stock.

Choice Hotels International Price Performance

NYSE CHH opened at $128.06 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 177.75, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $117.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.77. Choice Hotels International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $108.91 and a 1 year high of $136.02. The company has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.48, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.23.

Choice Hotels International Announces Dividend

Choice Hotels International ( NYSE:CHH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.13. Choice Hotels International had a return on equity of 748.46% and a net margin of 15.34%. The firm had revenue of $331.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $343.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Choice Hotels International, Inc. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.2875 per share. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st. Choice Hotels International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.68%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Choice Hotels International news, EVP Dominic Dragisich sold 13,117 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.45, for a total transaction of $1,632,410.65. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,608,330.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Choice Hotels International news, EVP Dominic Dragisich sold 13,117 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.45, for a total transaction of $1,632,410.65. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,608,330.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert J. Mcdowell sold 1,243 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.58, for a total value of $146,151.94. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,502 shares in the company, valued at $4,527,065.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 24.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Choice Hotels International from $140.00 to $137.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Choice Hotels International from $146.00 to $144.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Susquehanna started coverage on Choice Hotels International in a report on Friday, June 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Choice Hotels International from $128.00 to $112.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Choice Hotels International from $122.00 to $114.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.09.

Choice Hotels International Company Profile

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor in the United States and internationally. It operates through Hotel Franchising & Management and Corporate & Other segments. The company franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Ascend Hotel Collection, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Studios, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, Radisson Blu, Radisson RED, Radisson, Park Plaza, Country Inn & Suites by Radisson, Radisson Inn & Suites, Park Inn by Radisson, Radisson Individuals, and Radisson Collection.

