Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Buys 2,475 Shares of Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its stake in shares of Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 172,441 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,475 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Neogen were worth $2,721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in Neogen by 93.4% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 73,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after acquiring an additional 35,621 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its position in Neogen by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 37,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,000 after acquiring an additional 10,637 shares during the last quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning bought a new position in Neogen in the 4th quarter valued at $368,000. Legato Capital Management LLC grew its position in Neogen by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 53,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 8,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Neogen by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.73% of the company’s stock.

Neogen Price Performance

NEOG opened at $16.69 on Tuesday. Neogen Co. has a 12-month low of $11.46 and a 12-month high of $24.09. The company has a current ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.42. The company has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,669.00 and a beta of 1.20.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Neogen to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Neogen from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 15th.

Insider Transactions at Neogen

In other news, COO Douglas Edward Jones purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.36 per share, with a total value of $123,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 46,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $570,179.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

About Neogen

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of various products and services dedicated to food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test to detect the presence of adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells, as well as provides genomics-based diagnostic technology and software systems that help testers to objectively analyze and store their results and perform analysis on the results from multiple locations over extended periods.

