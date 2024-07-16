Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Purchases 794 Shares of Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its position in Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO – Free Report) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,378 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp owned approximately 0.08% of Steven Madden worth $2,595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Steven Madden in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Steven Madden during the first quarter worth $47,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Steven Madden by 4,100.0% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,638 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,599 shares during the period. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new position in Steven Madden during the first quarter worth $170,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in Steven Madden during the fourth quarter worth $207,000. Institutional investors own 99.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SHOO. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of Steven Madden in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Steven Madden in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Steven Madden from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.38.

Steven Madden Price Performance

Shares of Steven Madden stock opened at $43.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.08. Steven Madden, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $30.35 and a 52-week high of $45.91.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The textile maker reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $552.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $525.04 million. Steven Madden had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 22.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. Analysts predict that Steven Madden, Ltd. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Steven Madden Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 10th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Steven Madden’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.71%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Karla Frieders sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.91, for a total value of $449,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 86,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,891,810.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Karla Frieders sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.91, for a total value of $449,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 86,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,891,810.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Rose Peabody Lynch sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.41, for a total transaction of $71,056.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $946,066.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,600 shares of company stock worth $651,586. Corporate insiders own 2.08% of the company’s stock.

Steven Madden Profile

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets fashion-forward branded and private label footwear, accessories, and apparel in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories/Apparel, Direct-to- Consumer, and Licensing segments. The Wholesale Footwear segment designs, sources, and markets various products, including dress shoes, boots, booties, fashion sneakers, sandals, and casual shoes under the Steve Madden, Dolce Vita, Betsey Johnson, Blondo, GREATS, and Anne Klein brands.

