MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) Shares Acquired by Texas Permanent School Fund Corp

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its stake in shares of MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG – Free Report) by 1.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,624 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in MYR Group were worth $2,585,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MYRG. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MYR Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MYR Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MYR Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MYR Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in MYR Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $130,000. 88.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MYR Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MYRG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on MYR Group from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on MYR Group from $185.00 to $184.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.25.

MYR Group Stock Up 0.1 %

MYRG opened at $146.13 on Tuesday. MYR Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.87 and a 12 month high of $181.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.32 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $146.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $153.41.

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.10. MYR Group had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 2.38%. The company had revenue of $815.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $854.13 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that MYR Group Inc. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

About MYR Group

(Free Report)

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry; and services, including construction and maintenance of high voltage transmission lines, substations, and lower voltage underground and overhead distribution systems, clean energy projects, and electric vehicle charging infrastructure services, as well as emergency restoration services in response to hurricane, wildfire, ice, or other related damages.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MYRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MYR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MYR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.