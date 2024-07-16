TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) Shares Acquired by Texas Permanent School Fund Corp

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its stake in shares of TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 172,067 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,240 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp owned 0.10% of TEGNA worth $2,571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TGNA. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of TEGNA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,009,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in TEGNA by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,294,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,506,000 after acquiring an additional 1,501,986 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in TEGNA by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,449,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,378,000 after acquiring an additional 781,152 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in TEGNA by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,326,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,502,000 after acquiring an additional 744,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kodai Capital Management LP acquired a new position in TEGNA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,477,000. 92.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at TEGNA

In other TEGNA news, SVP Clifton A. Mcclelland III sold 54,093 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.78, for a total value of $853,587.54. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 42,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $672,259.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other TEGNA news, CEO David T. Lougee sold 98,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.98, for a total value of $1,376,149.26. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 594,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,309,725.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Clifton A. Mcclelland III sold 54,093 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.78, for a total value of $853,587.54. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $672,259.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 210,343 shares of company stock valued at $3,072,994 over the last quarter. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TEGNA Trading Up 3.5 %

TGNA opened at $15.47 on Tuesday. TEGNA Inc. has a one year low of $12.35 and a one year high of $17.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.53.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.02. TEGNA had a return on equity of 11.86% and a net margin of 19.48%. The firm had revenue of $714.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $718.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that TEGNA Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

TEGNA Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th were given a $0.125 dividend. This is a positive change from TEGNA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. TEGNA’s payout ratio is presently 17.48%.

About TEGNA

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

