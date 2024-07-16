Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Purchases 358 Shares of Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its position in Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 27,306 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 358 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Albany International were worth $2,553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AIN. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Albany International by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 468,190 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $40,395,000 after purchasing an additional 50,653 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its position in Albany International by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 6,900 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Albany International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $231,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH bought a new stake in Albany International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,803,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Albany International by 31.6% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 20,808 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,044,000 after acquiring an additional 4,994 shares during the last quarter. 97.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Albany International Trading Up 2.5 %

NYSE:AIN opened at $89.81 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $86.25 and its 200-day moving average is $89.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a current ratio of 3.99. Albany International Corp. has a 52 week low of $78.20 and a 52 week high of $99.41. The firm has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.27.

Albany International Announces Dividend

Albany International ( NYSE:AIN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The textile maker reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $313.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.41 million. Albany International had a net margin of 9.35% and a return on equity of 13.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Albany International Corp. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. Albany International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.21%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Robert D. Starr bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $84.44 per share, with a total value of $84,440.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,610 shares in the company, valued at $220,388.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Albany International news, CEO Gunnar Kleveland acquired 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $84.68 per share, for a total transaction of $105,850.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 6,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $582,937.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert D. Starr acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $84.44 per share, for a total transaction of $84,440.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 2,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,388.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AIN has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Albany International from $98.00 to $96.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Albany International from $121.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Albany International from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Albany International from $106.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.25.

Albany International Profile

(Free Report)

Albany International Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the machine clothing and engineered composites businesses. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing for use in the manufacturing of papers, paperboards, tissues, towels, pulps, nonwovens, building products, tannery, and textiles, as well as fiber cement and several other industrial applications.

