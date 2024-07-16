Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) Shares Acquired by Texas Permanent School Fund Corp

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its holdings in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 394,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,106 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp owned approximately 0.09% of Genworth Financial worth $2,538,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GNW. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Genworth Financial by 10.2% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,209,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,527,000 after acquiring an additional 481,059 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Genworth Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $260,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genworth Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $278,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Genworth Financial by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,806,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,066,000 after buying an additional 316,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alhambra Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Genworth Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $332,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.85% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Genworth Financial from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Thomas J. Mcinerney sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.27, for a total transaction of $1,254,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,361,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,349,614.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Genworth Financial Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE GNW opened at $6.30 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.24. Genworth Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.32 and a 52-week high of $6.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.16 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Genworth Financial had a negative return on equity of 0.21% and a net margin of 1.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter.

Genworth Financial Company Profile

Genworth Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mortgage and long-term care insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Enact, Long-Term Care Insurance, and Life and Annuities. The Enact segment offers private mortgage insurance products primarily insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans; and pool mortgage insurance products.

