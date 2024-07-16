Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Acquires 156 Shares of Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its holdings in shares of Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR – Free Report) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,120 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp owned about 0.07% of Quaker Chemical worth $2,488,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Quaker Chemical during the 1st quarter valued at $706,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Quaker Chemical by 64.1% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 24,419 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,012,000 after acquiring an additional 9,535 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Quaker Chemical in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Quaker Chemical by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,926 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in Quaker Chemical by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 20,072 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,120,000 after buying an additional 3,632 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.46% of the company’s stock.

KWR opened at $178.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $177.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $190.14. Quaker Chemical Co. has a 52 week low of $138.67 and a 52 week high of $221.94. The company has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 27.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Quaker Chemical ( NYSE:KWR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.12. Quaker Chemical had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 10.35%. The business had revenue of $469.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $494.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Quaker Chemical Co. will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.455 per share. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 17th. Quaker Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.70%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on KWR shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Quaker Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Quaker Chemical in a report on Thursday, May 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $220.00 target price for the company.

Quaker Chemical Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets various formulated specialty chemical products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers metal removal fluids, cleaning fluids, corrosion inhibitors, metal drawing and forming fluids, die-cast mold releases, heat treatment and quenchants, metal forging fluids, hydraulic fluids, specialty greases, offshore sub-sea energy control fluids, rolling lubricants, rod and wire drawing fluids, and surface treatment chemicals.

