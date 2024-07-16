Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Increases Holdings in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its position in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 66,545 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $2,466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JNPR. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,989,123 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,139,088,000 after purchasing an additional 325,418 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 2,096.4% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 452,455 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,212,000 after purchasing an additional 431,855 shares during the last quarter. Kwmg LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 161,782 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,769,000 after purchasing an additional 2,535 shares during the last quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning purchased a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks in the 4th quarter valued at about $372,000. Finally, Vest Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks in the 4th quarter valued at about $348,000. 91.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.86, for a total value of $193,647.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 986,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,398,593.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Kenneth Bradley Miller sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $1,440,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,059,660. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.86, for a total value of $193,647.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 986,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,398,593.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 145,889 shares of company stock worth $5,243,973 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.28% of the company’s stock.

Juniper Networks Stock Performance

NYSE JNPR opened at $37.16 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.99. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.87 and a 12-month high of $38.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.86, a PEG ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 0.95.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The network equipment provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 4.19%. Research analysts expect that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

Juniper Networks Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 127.54%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on JNPR shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Juniper Networks in a report on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Argus raised Juniper Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Barclays upped their price objective on Juniper Networks from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Juniper Networks in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.00.

Juniper Networks Profile

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

