Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Raises Holdings in Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its stake in Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Free Report) by 1.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 86,879 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Grocery Outlet were worth $2,500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GO. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Grocery Outlet in the 4th quarter valued at about $24,588,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Grocery Outlet in the 4th quarter valued at about $16,049,000. Geneva Capital Management LLC raised its position in Grocery Outlet by 48.1% in the 4th quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 1,373,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,026,000 after purchasing an additional 446,198 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in Grocery Outlet by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,940,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,270,000 after purchasing an additional 406,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Grocery Outlet by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,749,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,115,000 after purchasing an additional 264,501 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Grocery Outlet alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Roth Mkm reduced their price target on Grocery Outlet from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Grocery Outlet from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. TD Cowen cut their target price on Grocery Outlet from $43.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on Grocery Outlet from $37.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Grocery Outlet from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.90.

Insider Buying and Selling at Grocery Outlet

In other Grocery Outlet news, Director John E. Bachman purchased 10,000 shares of Grocery Outlet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.09 per share, with a total value of $200,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 25,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $519,768.48. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Luke D. Thompson sold 1,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.43, for a total value of $29,876.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $724,623.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John E. Bachman purchased 10,000 shares of Grocery Outlet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.09 per share, with a total value of $200,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 25,872 shares in the company, valued at $519,768.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Grocery Outlet Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of GO stock opened at $20.75 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.77. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a twelve month low of $19.73 and a twelve month high of $36.54. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.10). Grocery Outlet had a net margin of 1.60% and a return on equity of 5.46%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

Grocery Outlet Profile

(Free Report)

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. operates as a retailer of consumables and fresh products sold through independently operated stores in the United States. Its stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, fresh meat, seafood products, grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen food, beer and wine, and ethnic products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Grocery Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grocery Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.