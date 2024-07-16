Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Cuts Stock Position in PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lowered its stake in PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 130,156 shares of the company’s stock after selling 738 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in PENN Entertainment were worth $2,370,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PENN. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in shares of PENN Entertainment by 90.8% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 53,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,227,000 after buying an additional 25,438 shares during the last quarter. Hedges Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in PENN Entertainment by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Hedges Asset Management LLC now owns 199,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,203,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in PENN Entertainment by 32.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 96,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,515,000 after purchasing an additional 23,662 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in PENN Entertainment by 80.1% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 22,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 10,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV boosted its stake in PENN Entertainment by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 57,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after purchasing an additional 13,630 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

PENN Entertainment Price Performance

Shares of PENN Entertainment stock opened at $19.82 on Tuesday. PENN Entertainment, Inc. has a one year low of $13.50 and a one year high of $29.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.64 and its 200 day moving average is $18.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PENN Entertainment ( NASDAQ:PENN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.20). PENN Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 3.53% and a negative net margin of 17.77%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PENN Entertainment, Inc. will post -1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on PENN shares. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of PENN Entertainment in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on PENN Entertainment from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Mizuho increased their target price on PENN Entertainment from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of PENN Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of PENN Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.03.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director David A. Handler bought 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.94 per share, with a total value of $597,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 283,450 shares in the company, valued at $4,234,743. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other PENN Entertainment news, CFO Felicia Hendrix purchased 16,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.47 per share, with a total value of $249,948.79. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 68,596 shares in the company, valued at $1,061,180.12. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David A. Handler purchased 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.94 per share, for a total transaction of $597,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 283,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,234,743. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 76,157 shares of company stock valued at $1,154,949. 2.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About PENN Entertainment

PENN Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated entertainment, sports content, and casino gaming experiences. The company operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Interactive. It operates online sports betting in various jurisdictions; and iCasino under Hollywood Casino, L'Auberge, ESPN BET, and theScore Bet Sportsbook and Casino brands.

