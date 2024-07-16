Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Has $2.36 Million Holdings in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its holdings in shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Free Report) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,457 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,313 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in NiSource were worth $2,364,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of NiSource by 123.6% in the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,593,854 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $148,517,000 after acquiring an additional 3,092,138 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of NiSource by 330.9% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,463,203 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $95,792,000 after acquiring an additional 2,659,551 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of NiSource in the 4th quarter valued at about $70,090,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of NiSource by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,955,258 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,432,512,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of NiSource by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,525,528 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $226,353,000 after acquiring an additional 1,826,202 shares during the last quarter. 91.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Melanie B. Berman sold 3,742 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.96, for a total value of $104,626.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $558,584.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of NiSource in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Mizuho assumed coverage on NiSource in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI increased their target price on NiSource from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on NiSource from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NiSource has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.33.

NiSource Price Performance

Shares of NI opened at $29.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.51. NiSource Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.86 and a twelve month high of $30.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.68 and a 200-day moving average of $27.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. NiSource had a net margin of 14.23% and a return on equity of 9.56%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NiSource Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NiSource Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be issued a $0.265 dividend. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st. NiSource’s payout ratio is presently 69.28%.

NiSource Profile

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 3.3 million customers through approximately 55,000 miles of distribution main pipeline and the associated individual customer service lines; and 1,000 miles of transmission main pipeline in northern Indiana, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

