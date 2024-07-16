Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Buys 824 Shares of Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Free Report) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,582 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 824 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Cathay General Bancorp were worth $2,405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CATY. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,302 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,785 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 41,118 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,833,000 after purchasing an additional 1,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,338 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 2,425 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Cathay General Bancorp alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CATY shares. StockNews.com upgraded Cathay General Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on Cathay General Bancorp from $46.00 to $41.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Cathay General Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on Cathay General Bancorp from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

Cathay General Bancorp Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of Cathay General Bancorp stock opened at $40.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 1.13. Cathay General Bancorp has a 52-week low of $32.08 and a 52-week high of $45.72. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $339.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.85 million. Cathay General Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 24.41%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Cathay General Bancorp will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cathay General Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 30th. Cathay General Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.09%.

About Cathay General Bancorp

(Free Report)

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CATY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cathay General Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cathay General Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.