Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Grows Stock Position in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its holdings in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Free Report) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 24,242 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 463 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $2,430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 213.8% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 408 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Advantage Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. 83.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Eastman Chemical alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Mark J. Costa sold 102,390 shares of Eastman Chemical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.78, for a total transaction of $10,318,864.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 395,699 shares in the company, valued at $39,878,545.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Mark J. Costa sold 102,390 shares of Eastman Chemical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.78, for a total transaction of $10,318,864.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 395,699 shares in the company, valued at $39,878,545.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Adrian James Holt sold 3,662 shares of Eastman Chemical stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.26, for a total value of $370,814.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 108,027 shares of company stock worth $10,885,638. 1.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Eastman Chemical Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:EMN opened at $97.64 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $99.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.49 billion, a PE ratio of 12.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.46. Eastman Chemical has a 1 year low of $68.89 and a 1 year high of $105.98.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 10.16%. The business’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eastman Chemical Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th were given a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 17th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is 41.75%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EMN. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Eastman Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $102.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, April 29th. StockNews.com lowered Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Barclays raised their target price on Eastman Chemical from $85.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Eastman Chemical from $91.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.31.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on EMN

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers amine derivative-based building blocks, intermediates for surfactants, metam-based soil fumigants, and organic acid-based solutions; specialty coalescent and solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; and heat transfer and aviation fluids.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.