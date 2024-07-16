GSA Capital Partners LLP Has $442,000 Stock Holdings in Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH)

GSA Capital Partners LLP trimmed its holdings in shares of Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH – Free Report) by 60.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,863 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,098 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Camping World were worth $442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Camping World in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Camping World in the 4th quarter worth approximately $172,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Camping World during the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Camping World during the 4th quarter valued at $255,000. Finally, Diversify Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Camping World in the first quarter worth $353,000. 52.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on CWH. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price (down previously from $30.00) on shares of Camping World in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded Camping World from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Camping World from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Camping World from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their price objective on shares of Camping World from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.33.

Camping World stock opened at $22.01 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.24, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.17. Camping World Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.18 and a fifty-two week high of $32.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.09. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -550.11 and a beta of 2.54.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Camping World had a negative return on equity of 2.39% and a net margin of 0.09%. As a group, analysts forecast that Camping World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Camping World’s payout ratio is -1,249.69%.

Camping World Holdings, Inc, together its subsidiaries, retails recreational vehicles (RVs), and related products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Good Sam Services and Plans; and RV and Outdoor Retail. The company provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources in the RV industry.

